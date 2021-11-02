AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Advance Auto Parts worth $31,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,161 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $50,179,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $225.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $235.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.47.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

