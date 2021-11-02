AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 94,187 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,187 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of First American Financial worth $40,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

