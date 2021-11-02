Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 63,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,930,316,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 179,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $219.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.