Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 79.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $493.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $494.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $460.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.43.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.