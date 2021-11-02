Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $845,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.50 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

