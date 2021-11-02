Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 18,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $116,764,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox stock opened at $165.52 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.94.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

