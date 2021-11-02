ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $138.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $46,118.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,020.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 82,862 shares of company stock valued at $214,520. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

