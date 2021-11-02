Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96. Archrock has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Archrock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Archrock worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

