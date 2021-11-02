Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.46.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of ARES opened at $83.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $86.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.