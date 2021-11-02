argenx (ARGX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) recently:
- 11/1/2021 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “
- 10/28/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 10/6/2021 – argenx is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $333.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.
- 9/7/2021 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $351.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $332.00.
ARGX opened at $309.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 0.97. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $245.91 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.25 and its 200-day moving average is $301.68.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
