argenx (ARGX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) recently:

11/1/2021 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

10/28/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

10/6/2021 – argenx is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $333.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.

9/7/2021 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $351.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $332.00.

ARGX opened at $309.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 0.97. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $245.91 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.25 and its 200-day moving average is $301.68.

Get argenx SE alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in argenx by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.