Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $479.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $207.71 and a 12-month high of $413.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.15 and its 200 day moving average is $358.42.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.24.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $117,939,135. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.