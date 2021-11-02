Aristeia Capital LLC Buys 987,214 Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) by 990.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,214 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Synergy Acquisition were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Synergy Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GSAQ remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.10.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.