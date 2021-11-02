Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 907,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,976,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Foresight Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FORE. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

FORE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,301. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

