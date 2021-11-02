Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $4.37 Million in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 430,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $15,073,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $976,000.

Get Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

ZTAQU stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,051. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.