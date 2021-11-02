Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $15.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

