Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Makes New Investment in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 193,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,648,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Viad by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Viad by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Viad by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Viad stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $961.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

