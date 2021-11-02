Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.16% of Encompass Health worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

EHC opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.