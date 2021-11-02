Ark Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Ark has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $265.74 million and approximately $30.09 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,981,924 coins and its circulating supply is 132,861,027 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

