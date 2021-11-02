Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 348,000 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,048,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.73% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $41,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 504.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 67,123 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100,578 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,003 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPPI. B. Riley decreased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

SPPI remained flat at $$1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,831. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $316.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.