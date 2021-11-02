Armistice Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup accounts for approximately 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Campbell Soup worth $59,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. 4,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,921. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

