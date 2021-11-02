Armistice Capital LLC Buys 4,974,789 Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974,789 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Progenity worth $27,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athyrium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 34.6% during the second quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP now owns 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365,281 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Progenity alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

PROG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 231,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,802,643. Progenity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $257.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Progenity Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.