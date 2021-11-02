Armistice Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $15,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 454,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

WYNN stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,264. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.08. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

