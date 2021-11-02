Armistice Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. The Clorox comprises about 0.9% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $50,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 18,101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $116,764,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.25. The stock had a trading volume of 52,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.89. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.94.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

