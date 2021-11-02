Armistice Capital LLC Invests $23.37 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.59.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,931 shares of company stock valued at $86,043,811. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $330.40. 39,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.06 and its 200 day moving average is $364.14. The company has a market capitalization of $326.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $288.12 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

