Armistice Capital LLC Sells 524,000 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.75% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $35,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $80,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,489.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $1,346,622.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,063.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,630,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,995,204.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ OCDX traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,304. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 67.14.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

