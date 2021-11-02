ARMOR Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.99 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $19.99 million and $1.83 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00080339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00076708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00107197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,914.06 or 0.99624491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,288.02 or 0.07013031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022711 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

