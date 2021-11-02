Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.231 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Armstrong World Industries has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.35. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

