Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,790 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,790 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in PulteGroup by 309.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

