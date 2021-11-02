Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 931,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 244.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 761,736 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 541,034 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,993,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,098,000 after buying an additional 341,062 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.23. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

CXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

