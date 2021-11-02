ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Pinterest worth $41,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,162.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 117,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 107,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Pinterest by 152.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,074,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,797,000 after buying an additional 44,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 256.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,056. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.52 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

