ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $29.55 Million Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,126 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 8.14% of PlayAGS worth $29,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 24.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 41,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGS opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $329.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

