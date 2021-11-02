ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 42,000 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CNH Industrial worth $16,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.