ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142,535 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Clarus worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $935.92 million, a PE ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

