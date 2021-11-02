ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 100,961 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,961 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $49,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.