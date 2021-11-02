ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 4,885 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 716.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $600.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $93,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

