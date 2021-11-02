ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 96,894 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,894 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $35,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 165.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 36.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 19.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

In other news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $3,243,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 226,969 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. Analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

