ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,347 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $27,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 642,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,880,000 after acquiring an additional 116,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QAD by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in QAD by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter worth $17,093,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QAD by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 265.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $89.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

