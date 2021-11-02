Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASCL. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Ascential to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.92).

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 413.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 394.80. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97).

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($460,550.61).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

