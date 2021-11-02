ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,040.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 3.59. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.