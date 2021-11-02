Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Technology’s Q1 performance benefited from improving customer demand at several end markets. The company is well-positioned to gain from its diversified product portfolio especially its asset optimization and management software solutions and Asset Performance Management (APM) suite. Rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions, proliferation of big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, along with higher spend on software, will likely drive its top line in the long haul. Strategic acquisitions are likely to boost top line going forward. However, the company’s performance is affected by consumer spending stemming from the COVID-19 crisis which is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. Supply chain disruptions and logistics bottlenecks are added concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

AZPN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $155.84. 3,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,688. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

