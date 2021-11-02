Aspireon Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,980 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 515,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 237,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $163.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,010,545. The company has a market cap of $430.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $137.49 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

