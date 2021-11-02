Aspireon Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1,055.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.0% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day moving average is $117.79. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $89.39 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.