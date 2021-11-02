Aspireon Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Global X FinTech ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $19,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 149,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 341,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FINX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.50. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,648. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.