Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 445,090 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 734.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 241,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 177,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences stock remained flat at $$3.18 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 23,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $16.40.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.