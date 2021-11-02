Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASMB. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. William Blair cut Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 326,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $143.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.