Assetmark Inc. Has $182,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after buying an additional 522,529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 165,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,247,000 after buying an additional 138,259 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

