Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $51.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

