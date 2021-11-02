Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3,582.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after buying an additional 389,929 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 199,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,849,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $123.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.60. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $77.48 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

