Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARZGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

