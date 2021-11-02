AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9,189.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,189 ($120.05) and last traded at GBX 9,138 ($119.39), with a volume of 1031159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,094 ($118.81).

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,660.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,326.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

